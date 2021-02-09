Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 416,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.