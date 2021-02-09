Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

LEG traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.14.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.