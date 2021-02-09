Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

