Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

