Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.