Leonardo’s (FINMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 10,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

