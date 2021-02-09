Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Trading Down 1.3%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

About Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

