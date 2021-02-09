LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60. 3,918,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,365,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.