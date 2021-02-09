Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NYSE:LSI opened at $84.13 on Monday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

