Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

LSPD opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.90. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

