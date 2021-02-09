Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

