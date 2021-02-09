Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.82.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $257.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

