Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.82.

LIN opened at $257.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.18. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

