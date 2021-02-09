Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.82.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.