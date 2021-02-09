Liquidity Network Price Up 19% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $914,723.26 and approximately $80,223.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00242036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00085838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00095791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063407 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

