Litecoin Plus Price Up 89% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 89% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $223,004.58 and $440.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.23 or 0.99890639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00094555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

