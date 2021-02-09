LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RAMP traded down $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.51. 73,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,872. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

