Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.21 and its 200 day moving average is $369.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.