Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

