L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,552. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

