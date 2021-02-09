Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Luminex by 72.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMNX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

