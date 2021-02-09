Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

