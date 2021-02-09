Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MFNC opened at $13.34 on Friday. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

