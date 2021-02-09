Mad River Investors Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 39.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $39,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,017.87. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $808.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.73. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,713 shares of company stock worth $250,505. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.