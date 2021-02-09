Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.39 billion and a PE ratio of 64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$98.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.75.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900006 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,021,972.15. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,238 shares of company stock worth $33,749,365.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

