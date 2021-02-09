MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.95

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 476546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

