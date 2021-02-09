Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,367% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

