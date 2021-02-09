Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $2,593.29 or 0.05544553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $251.29 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.77 or 0.01051432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00030625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

