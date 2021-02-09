Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.49. 377,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,474. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $134.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

