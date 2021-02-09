Manna Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001717 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.95 or 1.04202188 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,960,550 coins and its circulating supply is 670,236,108 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.