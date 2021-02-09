Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,833. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.