Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 27,663 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $150,630.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $308,629.44.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $92.03. 900,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,651. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 206,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.