Markel Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $14.64 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $14.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $65.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $18.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $80.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $94.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,090.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,015.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.