Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.22

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.22 and traded as high as $137.30. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) shares last traded at $134.20, with a volume of 7,887,800 shares traded.

MKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

