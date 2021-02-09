Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Trading Down 2.4%

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 40,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 188,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

