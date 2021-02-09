Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

