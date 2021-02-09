Martin Investment Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.68. 17,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.76 and its 200 day moving average is $239.91. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

