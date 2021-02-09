Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65, RTT News reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $319.01.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.52.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

