Masari Trading Down 4.6% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $349,462.05 and approximately $1,566.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.18 or 0.03732013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00371793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.10 or 0.01072437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00483852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00357942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00231074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020627 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

