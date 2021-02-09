MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

