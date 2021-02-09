Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Matarin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.