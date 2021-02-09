Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap accounts for approximately 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $305,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

