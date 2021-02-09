Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MasTec worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 12,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

