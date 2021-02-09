Matarin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,204 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Rambus worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,096. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

