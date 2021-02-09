Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $16,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

