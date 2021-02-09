Matarin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $13,559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

