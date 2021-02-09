Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 30,549 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

USCR opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

