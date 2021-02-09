Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

