Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. 2,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.