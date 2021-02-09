Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,321. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $166.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,429 shares of company stock worth $9,070,745. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

